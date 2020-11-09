wrestling / News
WWE Files Trademark For August Grey
Fightful reports that WWE filed for a trademark on November 4 for ‘August Grey’, the new name for NXT talent Anthony Greene.
The trademark is for: “International Class 041: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment“
More Trending Stories
- Alberto El Patron Denies Abusing Paige, Says He Was the Victim
- Goldberg Reflects On His Run With WCW During Monday Night Wars, His Favorite Moment After Nitro Match With Hulk Hogan
- John Cena Sr. On Why WWE Will Never Have Another Face Of The Company, Biggest Mistake WWE Made With Roman Reigns
- More Wrestlers React To Joe Biden’s Election Win, CM Punk Replies Directly To A Linda McMahon Tweet