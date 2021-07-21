wrestling / News
WWE Files Trademark For ‘Complaining Is Not Conversation’
WWE has filed for a trademark for an interesting phrase: “Complaining Is Not Conversation.” Fightful reports that WWE filed the application for the trademark with the USPTO on July 16th.
No word on how the phrase will be used, though is has been marked for both merchandising and shows as you can see below:
COMPLAINING IS NOT CONVERSATION trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts.
Mark For: COMPLAINING IS NOT CONVERSATION trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.