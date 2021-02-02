WWE Files Trademark for ‘Dante Rios’ in January, Ring Name for Daniel Garcia

– Heel By Nature.com reports that WWE filed to trademark the ring name of Dante Rios on Thursday, January 28 with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). Dante Rios is the ring name of indie wrestler Daniel Garcia for when he recently appeared on NXT. Heel By Nature noted that WWE filing this trademark likely means that Garcia has signed with the company.

Garcia appeared on the January 27 edition of NXT, losing a singles match to Tyler Rust. The trademark filing for Dante Rios had the following description:

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment

Garcia worked two matches for AEW Dark in 2020. Additionally, he also worked the GCW Fight Forever event last week.