WWE Files Trademark For Emma
WWE has filed a new trademark for Emma following her return to the company in October. Fightful reports that WWE filed the trademark application on January 20th for the Smackdown star, who will be part of the women’s Royal Rumble match on Saturday.
The description for the trademark reads:
“Mark For: EMMA trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”
