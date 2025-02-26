wrestling / News
WWE Files Trademark For ‘Fraxiom’
Fraxiom is fine. Fightful reports that on February 25, WWE filed to trademark the term ‘Fraxiom’, the team name of Nathan Frazier and Axiom.
Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment
