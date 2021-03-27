WWE Files Trademark For Gauntlet Eliminator

Fightful reports that on March 24, WWE filed to trademark the term ‘Gauntlet Eliminator’ which is the name of the match type for next week’s episode of NXT to determine the #1 contender for Johnny Gargano’s North American Championship.

The match begins with a battle royal on NXT. It starts with 12 and the last six men in the match move on to Takeover for a gauntlet match. The order of entry in the gauntlet is determined by elimination order in the battle royal. The winner of the gauntlet on Night One faces Johnny Gargano on Night Two. The match includes Jake Atlas, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Leon Ruff, Austin Theory, Dexter Lumis, Tyler Rust, Kushida, Cameron Grimes, Pete Dunne, Roderick Strong, Bronson Reed, and LA Knight.

The trademark is for: “Mark For: GAUNTLET ELIMINATOR trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fans; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.