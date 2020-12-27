WWE Files Trademark for Hardy Bros

It looks like WWE is invested in Riddle and Jeff Hardy’s tag team, filing a trademark for their team name. Fightful reports that WWE has filed a trademark application for “Hardy Bros” on December 23rd. The application is listed for the following goods & services:

The two have been working together in the past couple of weeks, with their tag team in-ring debut coming on last week’s episode in a match against The Hurt Business.