wrestling / News
WWE Files Trademark For NXT LVL UP
WWE has filed a new trademark for NXT Level Up, specifically for the new show’s stylized name. Fightful reports that the company filed a trademark application on February 12th for “NXT LVL UP,” which is the version of the name used in the show logo.
NXT Level Up is WWE’s new show, which premieres on Friday at 10 PM ET on Peacock in the place of 205 Live. The mark is described as follows:
Mark For: NXT LVL UP trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of a show about professional wrestling; the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports information.
More Trending Stories
- Note On Backstage Reaction In WWE To Cody Rhodes Likely Rejoining Company
- Brock Lesnar Reflects On Steve Austin Walking Out Of WWE In 2002: ‘It Was Probably The Right Decision’
- Backstage Update on Remaining Length of Kenny Omega’s AEW Contract
- Brock Lesnar Wants Young WWE Talent To ‘Figure Out How To Put Asses In Seats & Not Worry About Your Next High Spot’