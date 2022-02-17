wrestling / News

WWE Files Trademark For NXT LVL UP

February 16, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Level Up Image Credit: WWE

WWE has filed a new trademark for NXT Level Up, specifically for the new show’s stylized name. Fightful reports that the company filed a trademark application on February 12th for “NXT LVL UP,” which is the version of the name used in the show logo.

NXT Level Up is WWE’s new show, which premieres on Friday at 10 PM ET on Peacock in the place of 205 Live. The mark is described as follows:

Mark For: NXT LVL UP trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of a show about professional wrestling; the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports information.

