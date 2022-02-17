WWE Files Trademark For NXT LVL UP

WWE has filed a new trademark for NXT Level Up, specifically for the new show’s stylized name. Fightful reports that the company filed a trademark application on February 12th for “NXT LVL UP,” which is the version of the name used in the show logo.

NXT Level Up is WWE’s new show, which premieres on Friday at 10 PM ET on Peacock in the place of 205 Live. The mark is described as follows: