WWE Files Trademark for NXT UK: Prelude, Colons Trademark ‘Colon Dynasty’

– According to a report by Fightful, WWE filed an NXT UK trademark earlier this week for the term, “NXT UK: Prelude.” You can see the trademark description below:

The trademark for NXT UK was filed on February 9.

Additionally, Fightful also noted that the wrestling family, the Colons, applied for a trademark on “Colon Dynasty” on February 8. The trademark filed by Eddie, Orlando, and Carlos Colon was filed for both entertainment services and merchandising with the following respective descriptions:

Eddie and Orlando Colon are best known as Primo and Epico in WWE. They were released from WWE in April of last year due in the wave of pandemic-related cuts. Carlos Colon Jr., aka Carlito, recently returned to WWE earlier this year at the Royal Rumble 2021 and competed in the men’s Rumble match.