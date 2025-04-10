wrestling / News
WWE Files Trademark For ‘SnackDown’
WWE has filed to trademark the term “SnackDown.” Fightful reports that the company filed a trademark application on April 9th for the term following their partnering with Drumstick to be a sponsor for WrestleMania 41, with the tagline being “Get ready for the ultimate Snackdown!”
The mark is described as follows:
“Candy bars; Frozen foods, namely, grain and bread based appetizers, hors d’oeuvres, and canapés; Processed popcorn; Processed cereals; Cones for ice cream; Candy; Bakery goods and dessert items, namely, cakes, cookies, pastries, candies, and frozen confections for retail and wholesale distribution and consumption on or off the premises; Ice cream sandwiches; Ice cream bars; Pretzel chips; Pastries; Ice milk; Bakery desserts; Microwave popcorn; Donuts; Frozen flavoured waters; Ice creams; Ice-cream; Frozen confections; Snack mix consisting primarily of crackers, pretzels and/or popped popcorn; Frozen confections, namely, ices; Ice cream desserts; Candies; Sweets; Hard candies; Prepared coffee and coffee-based beverages; Cookies; Waffle cones; Cookies and crackers; Frozen-yogurt-based snack foods; Pizza; Confectionery, namely, candy and chocolate; Cakes; Rice crackers; Noodles; Hot chocolate; Ice cream; Ice cream drinks; Kits comprised of ingredients for making ice cream; Ices and ice creams; Chocolate”
