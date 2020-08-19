wrestling / News
WWE Files Trademark for ThunderDome
– Fightful reports that WWE filed for a trademark on ThunderDome on August 14 for various areas. You can check out all the areas WWE filed for ThunderDome below:
IC 009. US 021 023 026 036 038. G & S: Downloadable ring tones, graphics and music via a global computer network and wireless devices; decorative refrigerator magnets; video and computer game tapes, video and computer game discs, video and computer game cassettes, video and computer game cartridges, video and computer game CD-roms, video output game machines for use with televisions; video and computer game software; cinematographic and television films, namely, motion picture films in the nature of sports entertainment; pre-recorded phonograph records, pre-recorded compact discs, pre-recorded video tapes, pre-recorded video cassette tapes, pre-recorded DVDS and pre-recorded audio cassettes, all featuring sports entertainment; interactive video game programs and computer game cartridges; mouse pads; disposable cameras; sunglasses; sunglass cases; prescription glasses; and optical cases, namely, cases for spectacles and sunglasses; walkie talkies, protective helmets; sports helmets
IC 016. US 002 005 022 023 029 037 038 050. G & S: Cardboard and paper hangtags; packaging, namely blister cards; paper for wrapping and packaging; collector albums for sticker collectables; stickers; sticker albums; collectable photos; photo albums; photographs; framed pictures; labels, namely printed paper labels; folders; paper place mats, paper table mats, paper napkins; paper tablecloths; paper table linens; paper lunch bags; postcards; greeting cards; pictures; calendars; posters; decals; temporary tattoo transfers; trading cards; brochures, magazines and newspapers concerning sports entertainment; coloring books; children’s activity books; souvenir programs concerning sports entertainment; books concerning sports entertainment; books featuring pictorial biographies; comic books; picture books; book covers; paper book markers; notebooks; memo pads; note pads; date books; address books; agenda books; markers; pens; pencils; calendars; pencil sharpeners; pencil cases; rubber stamps; stamp pads; chalks; paper banners; printed paper signs for doors; drawing rulers; erasers, rubber erasers, chalk erasers, blackboard erasers; bumper stickers; window decals; lithographs; paper party bags; paper party favors; stencils for tracing designs onto paper; paper gift wrap; paper cake decorations; paper; stationery; indoor ornaments of paper
IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas
IC 028. US 022 023 038 050. G & S: Toys, namely, action figures, accessories therefor; dolls; cases for action figures; toy wrestling rings; toy vehicles; board games; hand-held units for playing electronic game other than those adopted for use with an electronic display screen or monitor; tabletop action skill games; playing cards; puzzles; stuffed toys; plush toys; toy belts; knee and elbow pads for athletic use; toy foam hands; costume masks; costume masks; novelty face masks; Christmas tree decorations
IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; live digital communications, namely, live video and audio conferencing with multiple simultaneous users, teleconferencing, network conferencing, web conferencing, text messaging, instant messaging, and video texting; virtual sports and entertainment events; virtual audiences; virtual fans; virtual fan experiences; live video feed audiences; digital event platforms; virtual broadcasting; virtual reality simulator; organizing online entertainment and sporting experiences; providing an internet portal for virtual fan experiences; computer services, namely, creating an on-line virtual environment for sporting and entertainment events; digital multimedia broadcasting services over the internet, namely, posting, displaying, and electronically transmitting data, audio and video; providing an Internet website portal in the field of sporting and entertainment events; creating an online community for audiences for the purpose of participating in and watching sporting and entertainment events; computer services, namely, creating an on-line community for registered users to virtually participate in and watch sporting and entertainment events; entertainment services, namely, providing virtual environments in which users can interact for recreational, leisure or entertainment purposes; information technology systems and networks for sports facilities, arenas and venues; information technology consulting services; planning, design, implementation and management of information technology systems and networks for sports facilities, arenas and other venues; organizing sporting and entertainment events; provision of facilities for sporting and entertainment events; stadium facilities; creation of video systems for use in arenas and stadiums; planning and design of arenas and stadiums; screen design for sporting and entertainment events; video conferencing and communications; equipment for the production of sporting and entertainment events; entertainment services, namely, ongoing multimedia programs in the field of general human interest, distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing entertainment information regarding ongoing television programs via a global computer network; production of television programs; production of multimedia programs; audio teleconferencing; data transmission and reception services via telecommunication means; teleconferencing services; communication services, namely, transmission of voice, audio, visual images and data by telecommunications networks, wireless communication networks, the internet, information services networks and data networks; electronic transmission of messages and data; network conferencing services; providing private and secure real time electronic communication over a computer network; providing telephone conferencing services; telepresence conferencing services; transfer of data by telecommunication; transmission of sound, picture and data signals; video conferencing services; video teleconferencing; web conferencing services; telecommunications services, namely, electronic transmission of data and digital messaging via global computer and communication networks; providing online forums, video and chat rooms and electronic bulletin boards for transmission of messages among users
The WWE residency at the Amway Center with the ThunderDome kicks off on Friday, August 21 with Friday Night Smackdown on FOX. The show will air at 8:00 pm EST. WWE Summerslam 2020 will also be held at the venue on Sunday, August 23. The plan is for the WWE residency at Amway to run through October 30. WWE Raw will also be filmed there.
More Trending Stories
- Bully Ray, Velvet Sky Criticize Shawn Michaels’ Selling of Randy Orton’s Punt Kick
- Former WWE Head of Security Discusses Taking Vince McMahon to the Doctor After He Tore His Quads, Being Stuck On Plane With Paul Heyman
- Arn Anderson Explains Why Enzo Amore & Big Cass Ultimately ‘Self-Destructed’ in WWE
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Ultimate Warrior’s Infamous WCW Nitro Debut Promo in 1998, Reveals What He Said to Warrior, Hogan & Warrior Backstage Reactions