WWE News: WWE Files Trademark For Trent Seven, Sasha Banks On Her Match Tomorrow, Ali Praises CBS
– WWE has filed a trademark for Trent Seven on November 1, which is for “Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely, blogs, in the field of sports entertainment”
– Sasha Banks commented on her match with Nikki Cross on tomorrow night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown.
HunTAH check finally cleared! 💰 💵🤑 https://t.co/NogZpQcU0v
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) November 7, 2019
– Ali praised CBS Evening News after they ran a profile on him last night.
At a loss for words to describe all the support from peers, friends and fans for my recent interview on @CBSEveningNews. A sincere thank you to all of you.
My story is our story. We are one. https://t.co/V2njlWbQeR
— ALI / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) November 7, 2019
