WWE Files Trademark For Wargames and Crown Jewel

PWInsider reports that WWE has filed a trademark for Wargames on November 19, as well as their annual Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. WWE had previously come to a deal with MLW back in March to acquire the rights to the WarGames name.

The Wargames trademark is for “G & S: Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.”

The Crown Jewel trademark is for “G & S: Production and exhibition of professional wrestling events; providing information in the fields of professional wrestling through broadcast media.”