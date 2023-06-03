wrestling / News

WWE Reportedly Files Trademark on ‘FREETONYD’ & Opposition to ‘CSRO’ for Claudio Castagnoli

June 3, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Tony D'Angelo WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that WWE filed a trademark application with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) recently for the trademark, “#FREETONYD”. This is for Tony D’Angelo who was recently arrested on WWE NXT. The trademark was followed for the following categories:

G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment

G & S: Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts

Also, WWE has reportedly filed an opposition to the Claudio Castagonoli trademark on “CSRO” on May 31. Previously, WWE filed a request for a 90-day extension on filing their opposition on February 28. So it looks like the opposition has now been filed. Castagnoli reportedly has until July 10 to respond to the opposition.

