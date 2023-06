– PWInsider reports that WWE filed a trademark application with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) recently for the trademark, “#FREETONYD”. This is for Tony D’Angelo who was recently arrested on WWE NXT. The trademark was followed for the following categories:

Also, WWE has reportedly filed an opposition to the Claudio Castagonoli trademark on “CSRO” on May 31. Previously, WWE filed a request for a 90-day extension on filing their opposition on February 28. So it looks like the opposition has now been filed. Castagnoli reportedly has until July 10 to respond to the opposition.