WWE Files New Trademark For ‘Jacy Jane’

WWE has filed a new trademark for what appears to be a new character in “Jacy Jane.” Heel By Nature reports that WWE filed the application to trademark the name on June 11th.

It is not clear at this time who the name is for. WWE had Piper Niven debut on Raw last night, and it was reported today that names of “Doudrop” or “Dew Drop” were pitched for her, but it isn’t known if that was the final name or not.

The trademark is described as follows: