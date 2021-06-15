wrestling / News

WWE Files New Trademark For ‘Jacy Jane’

June 15, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE has filed a new trademark for what appears to be a new character in “Jacy Jane.” Heel By Nature reports that WWE filed the application to trademark the name on June 11th.

It is not clear at this time who the name is for. WWE had Piper Niven debut on Raw last night, and it was reported today that names of “Doudrop” or “Dew Drop” were pitched for her, but it isn’t known if that was the final name or not.

The trademark is described as follows:

International Class 041: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment

Intent to Use: The applicant has a bona fide intention, and is entitled, to use the mark in commerce on or in connection with the identified goods/services.

