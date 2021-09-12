wrestling / News
WWE Files Trademark For John Cena’s Peacock Series WWE Evil
WWE is preparing for its upcoming WWE Evil series from John Cena, filing a trademark for the title. Fightful reports that the company filed a new trademark for WWE Evil on September 8th.
Cena is creating, narrating and executive producing the series, which was ordered by Peacock back in May. The series will be a “psychological exposé” into the minds of the most diabolical antagonists in WWE history and their impact on mainstream culture.
The trademark reads:
Mark For: WWE EVIL trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.
