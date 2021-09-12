WWE Files Trademark For John Cena’s Peacock Series WWE Evil

WWE is preparing for its upcoming WWE Evil series from John Cena, filing a trademark for the title. Fightful reports that the company filed a new trademark for WWE Evil on September 8th.

Cena is creating, narrating and executive producing the series, which was ordered by Peacock back in May. The series will be a “psychological exposé” into the minds of the most diabolical antagonists in WWE history and their impact on mainstream culture.

