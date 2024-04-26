wrestling / News
WWE Files To Trademark The Term ‘MFT’
Fightful reports that on April 19, WWE filed to trademark the term ‘MFT’, which has been used by Solo Sikoa in reference to Tama Tonga. The trademark is for:
International Class 041: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment
Intent to Use: The applicant has a bona fide intention, and is entitled, to use the mark in commerce on or in connection with the identified goods/services.
More Trending Stories
- Becky Lynch On Her Reaction Backstage After Nia Jax Punch, Jax Apologizing
- Note On Why First Swerve Strickland Promo As World Champ Was Saved For Collision
- Tony Khan Reportedly Wearing Neck Brace Backstage After AEW Dynamite Attack
- WWE Announces Draft Rules & Talent Pools, Champions on Each Brand Are Now Protected