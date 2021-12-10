wrestling / News
WWE Files Trademark For New Digital Series
Fightful reports that WWE has filed a trademark for its new “The Build To” digital series that it has recently used to promote matches, such as the one between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair at Survivor Series.
The company filed to trademark “The Build To” for entertainment services, and here are the details of the filing:
Mark For: WWE THE BUILD TO trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.
