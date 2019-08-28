wrestling / News
WWE News: Trademark Filed for Nia Jax, Miz & Mrs. Season 2 Preview, Karl Anderson Eats a Tomahawk Steak
August 28, 2019 | Posted by
– WrestlingInc.com reports that WWE has filed a trademark for injured WWE Superstar Nia Jax. Per the report, a trademark was filed on “The Irresistible Force” last Monday (Aug. 26). Nia Jax is currently in the injury shelf after suffering two torn ACLs last April.
– USA Network and WWE have released a new preview for Miz & Mrs. Season 2. You can check out the new video in the player below.
– The Blast released a video of WWE Superstar Karl Anderson and his “hot Asian wife” at a Las Vegas steakhouse, where Anderson eats an impressive tomahawk steak. You can check out that video below.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Keeping Arn Anderson On in WCW After Anderson Retired
- Backstage Update on Why Street Profits Aren’t Wrestling Yet on Raw
- Rob Gronkowski: ‘I Don’t Feel Like I Would be a Full-Time Wrestler’
- Bruce Prichard On Why Billy Gunn’s Singles Push Failed, Trying to Get Billy Gunn Over On His Own