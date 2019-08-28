WWE News: Trademark Filed for Nia Jax, Miz & Mrs. Season 2 Preview, Karl Anderson Eats a Tomahawk Steak

– WrestlingInc.com reports that WWE has filed a trademark for injured WWE Superstar Nia Jax. Per the report, a trademark was filed on “The Irresistible Force” last Monday (Aug. 26). Nia Jax is currently in the injury shelf after suffering two torn ACLs last April.

– USA Network and WWE have released a new preview for Miz & Mrs. Season 2. You can check out the new video in the player below.

– The Blast released a video of WWE Superstar Karl Anderson and his “hot Asian wife” at a Las Vegas steakhouse, where Anderson eats an impressive tomahawk steak. You can check out that video below.