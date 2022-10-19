wrestling / News
WWE Files Trademark For ‘NXT Deadline’
WWE has filed a new NXT-related trademark, putting in an application for NXT Deadline. Fightful reports that the company filed the trademark on October 15th for the name, noting in the description that it is for “a show about professional wrestling.”
It’s not yet clear what show this may be in relation to, whether a PPV, a digital series or something else. The full description is below:
Mark For: NXT DEADLINE trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.