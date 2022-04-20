wrestling / News
WWE Files Trademark For NXT Spring Breakin’
WWE has filed a trademark for their NXT Spring Breakin’ show that takes place in two weeks. Fightful Select reports that the company filed the application on April 16th for the show under the slightly different format of “NXT Spring Break’in.”
The show is set to take place as the May 3rd episode of NXT. You can see the description of the trademark below:
Mark For: NXT SPRING BREAK’IN trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of a show about professional wrestling; the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports information.
