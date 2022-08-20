wrestling / News

WWE Files Trademark On For ‘Damage CTRL’

August 19, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Canyon Ceman Kevin Dunn Image Credit: WWE

WWE has filed a new trademark for the term “Damage CTRL.” Fightful reports that the company filed a trademark on August 16th for the term for “entertainment services.”

It’s not yet clear what the trademark is going to be used for. The mark is described as follows:

Mark For: DAMAGE CTRL trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.

