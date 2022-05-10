WWE Files Trademark on ‘Rip Fowler’ Ring Name

– Fightful reports that WWE recently filed a trademark on a new ring name for “Rip Fowler.” The trademark was filed with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) on May 4. You can see the description for the trademark application below:

It’s currently not yet known who the WWE ring name is meant for.