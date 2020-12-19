WWE Files Trademark on ‘The Collective’ for Wrestling Exhibitions & Performances

– WWE has filed a new trademark for the term “The Collective” earlier this month. The trademark was filed by the company on December 15 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (h/t Fightful). The trademark filing had the following description, noting it was for “wrestling exhibitions and performances”:

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports via an online community portal

Previously, Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) used “The Collective” in wrestling for the group of independent events that were held collectively last October and multiple years prior. It’s not yet clear if the GCW version will come into conflict with the recent WWE filing.