WWE Files Trademark on Triple H ‘Skull King’ Nickname
– Fightful reports that WWE filed a trademark with the United States Patent & Trademark Office earlier this month on the Triple H nickname, “Skull King.” WWE filed for the trademark with the USPTO on March 2.
Previously, WWE tried to file for a trademark for the term for entertainment services on October 20. Here’s the description on the recent filing:
Mark For: SKULL KING trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands as clothing; bandanas.
