WWE Files Trademark on Updated ‘Then Now Together Forever’ Company Slogan

– Per a report from Fightful, WWE filed a trademark with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) for the company’s updated slogan on April 9. At WrestleMania 37, WWE debuted a new company intro with the updated slogan of “Then Now Together Forever.” Previously, for WWE, it read “Then Now Forever.”

WWE trademarked the slogan for four separate areas. You can read the descriptions from the USPTO filing by WWE here:

