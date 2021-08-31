WWE Files Trademark For ‘Queens Crown Tournament’

WWE has filed a new trademark hinting at a possible upcoming women’s tournament. Fightful reports that the company filed an application on August 27th to trademark “Queens Crown Tournament.” The trademark is described as follows:

Mark For: QUEENS CROWN TOURNAMENT trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information

It was reported in July that WWE is planning a Queen of the Ring-style tournament to kick off on October 8th and run through WWE Crown Jewel on October 21st.