WWE Files Trademark Related to Becky Lynch Merchandise

– Fightful has noted a WWE trademark filing related to former champion Becky Lynch that was filed with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) earlier this month. The filing for “The Man” trademark was done on August 9.

The USPTO filing is related to merchandising and more. You can see the description below:

Mark For: THE MAN trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of toys, namely, action figures, accessories therefor; dolls; cases for action figures; toy wrestling rings; playsets for use with action figures; toy vehicles; board games; hand-held units for playing electronic game other than those adopted for use with an electronic display screen or monitor; tabletop action skill games; construction toys; playing cards; puzzles; stuffed toys; plush toys; toy belts; knee and elbow pads for athletic use; toy foam hands; costume masks; novelty face masks; Christmas tree decorations; toy spinning tops; arcade games; kites; bobble-head dolls; puppets; card games; toy guitars; toy water guns; vinyl products for playing in a pool; doll furniture; party favors in the nature of crackers and noisemakers; skateboards; toy scooters; paper party favors; collectible championship belts. Primary US Classes 022: Games, Toys and Sporting Good

023: Cutlery, Machinery, Tools and Parts Thereof

038: Prints and Publications

050: Merchandise Not Otherwise Classified

Becky Lynch took a hiatus from WWE last year to focus on her pregnancy. She and husband Seth Rollins welcomed their first child, daughter Roux, last December. She has not yet returned to TV.