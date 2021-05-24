WWE Files Trademark For Rick Boogs

Rick Boogs made his Smackdown debut last week, and WWE has filed an application to trademark the name. Heel By Nature reports that WWE filed an application to trademark the name, with the registration being entered into the database on Monday.

The trademark description reads:

