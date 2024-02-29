wrestling / News
WWE Files Trademark For Saquon Shugars
Fightful reports that on February 28, WWE filed to trademamrk the term ‘Saquon Shugars’ for entertainment services. It’s unknown what or who the term will be used for.
Mark For: SAQUON SHUGARS trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Major Raw Name Appearing on WWE SmackDown This Week
- Backstage Rumor on AEW Possibly Holding New PPV Event in April
- Matt Riddle Addresses His Incident at the JFK Airport, Admits He Failed WWE Wellness Tests for Cocaine
- Eric Bischoff Explains Why He’s Excited For Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch At WrestleMania