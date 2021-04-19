WWE Files New Trademark For ‘The Fiend’ Character

WWE has reportedly filed a new trademark for Bray Wyatt’s character ‘The Fiend’ and it involves a signature phrase that’s been used on WWE programming. The company filed a trademark for “Let Me In” on April 15, which was submitted for merchandising purposes.

Here’s the full trademark description (via Fightful):

International Class 025: Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; bottoms as clothing, pants, shorts; headwear, namely, hats, caps

In International Class 025, the mark was first used by the applicant or the applicant’s related company or licensee or predecessor in interest at least as early as 08/31/2019, and first used in commerce at least as early as 08/31/2019, and is now in use in such commerce. The applicant is submitting one(or more) specimen(s) showing the mark as used in commerce on or in connection with any item in the class of listed goods/services, consisting of a(n) Top.