WWE Files Trademark This Week Related to Duke Hudson

– Fightful reports that WWE filed a new trademark earlier this week for NXT 2.0 Superstar, Duke Hudson. Hudson recently appeared on NXT 2.0 with a new gimmick as a poker player.

WWE filed the trademark for the term “Duke’s Poker Room” on October 12 with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). You can see the trademark descriptions for the filing below:

Mark For: DUKE’S POKER ROOM trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts. Mark For: DUKE’S POKER ROOM trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.

Hudson previously competed in the NXT Breakout Tournament earlier this week, picking up a win over Ikemen Jiro.