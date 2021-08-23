wrestling / News
WWE Files New Trademark For ‘WWE Day 1’
WWE has filed a new trademark for “WWE Day 1”, which is set to be used for both computer software and merchandising purposes. The company filed the trademark on August 19.
Here’s the full description for the “WWE Day 1” trademark filing (via Fightful):
Mark For: WWE DAY 1 trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of computer software, namely, software for the creation of mobile internet applications and client interfaces; Downloadable mobile applications for the streaming of audio and video content; downloadable ring tones, graphics and music via a global computer network and wireless devices; decorative refrigerator magnets; video and computer game tapes, video and computer game discs, video and computer game cassettes, video and computer game cartridges, video and computer game CD-roms, video output game machines for use with televisions; video and computer game software; cinematographic and television films, namely, motion picture films in the nature of sports entertainment; pre-recorded compact discs, pre-recorded video tapes, pre-recorded video cassette tapes, pre-recorded DVDS and pre-recorded audio cassettes, all featuring sports entertainment; interactive video game programs and computer game cartridges; mouse pads; disposable cameras; sunglasses; sunglass cases; prescription glasses; and optical cases, namely, cases for spectacles and sunglasses; cases for mobile phones; walkie talkies, protective helmets; sports helmets.
Mark For: WWE DAY 1 trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts.
More Trending Stories
- Details on Becky Lynch’s Planned Role on WWE Smackdown
- Tony Khan Says You Don’t Create Great Wrestlers ‘By Training Them All To Paint By Numbers’
- Notes on Estimated Ratings for CM Punk Debut at AEW Rampage, All Out Ticket Sales on Secondary Market
- Sarah Logan On What She Told Vince McMahon After WWE Release, Vince’s Reaction To Her Not Wanting To Wear Makeup