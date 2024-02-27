WWE Files Trademark on ‘WWE World’ This Week

– As reported by Fightful, WWE filed a trademark with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) this week for “WWE World.” The trademark filing was done on February 26. It had the following description:

Mark For: WWE WORLD trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of organization of events, exhibitions, experiences, fairs and shows for commercial, promotional and advertising purposes; providing an internet website featuring news and information; entertainment services in the nature of professional athletes competing in professional wrestling; entertainment services in the nature of production of fan events and experiences; entertainment services in the nature of live visual and audio performances, namely sports entertainment; organizing, conducting and operating sports entertainment fan events, exhibitions and experiences; organizing and conducting athletic competitions and games in the field of sports entertainment; organizing and conducting entertainment events, exhibitions and experiences; entertainment and educational services in the nature of competitions in the field of entertainment, education, culture, sports, and other non-business and non-commercial fields; hosting social entertainment events, namely, fan events, exhibitions and experiences; entertainment services, namely, arranging and conducting special events and experiences; organizing cultural and arts events, exhibitions and experiences; organizing sporting events, namely, professional wrestling exhibitions and experiences; entertainment in the nature of providing an informational and entertainment website in the fields of celebrity gossip, entertainment, sports and fitness; organization of entertainment exhibition events; arranging and conducting of sports events, exhibitions and experiences; providing information in the field of sports and entertainment events via a website; ticket reservation and booking for entertainment events, exhibitions and experiences; entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; entertainment services, namely, provision of information and news about sports, entertainment and general interest rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing information in the fields of sports, entertainment and general interest via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports, entertainment and general interest; fan club services, organizing and staging events with fan club members, promoting the interest and participation of fan club members, and providing an online community forum for fan club members; entertainment and educational services in the nature of competitions in the field of entertainment, education, culture, sports, and other non-business and non-commercial fields; entertainment services, namely, organizing and conducting an array of athletic events rendered live and recorded for the purpose of distribution through broadcast media; providing information relating to sports and sporting events, exhibitions and experiences; arranging for ticket reservations for shows and other entertainment events; organization of exhibitions and events for commercial purposes; entertainment services in the nature of production of live events for parties and special events for entertainment purposes; organizing and conducting college sport competitions and athletic events.