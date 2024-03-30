wrestling / News
WWE Files Trademarks for Andrade, Chase U, Vic Joseph, & More
– Fightful reports that WWE filed new trademarks this week with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). The trademarks included the following:
* Andrade
* Chase U
* Vic Joseph
* Alicia Taylor
* Blake Howard
* Erik
The trademark filing had the following description:
Trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.
