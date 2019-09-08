WWE Files Trademarks For Bray Wyatt, Sasha Banks, Braun Strowman

– WWE has filed for a group of new trademarks, all related to Bray Wyatt, Sasha Banks, and Braun Strowman. PWInsider reports that WWE filed marks for “Yowie-Wowie,” “Firefly Funhouse,” “Legit Boss” and “Monster Among Men.” The specific goods and services for each are below:

* Yowie-Wowie: “Good and Services: Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas.”

* Firefly Funhouse: “Goods and Services: Entertainment services, namely, a show about entertainment, sports entertainment and professional wrestling rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing entertainment and wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of entertainment and sports entertainment information.”

* Legit Boss: “Goods and Servies: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

* Monster Among Men: “Good and Services: Wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports via an online community portal.”