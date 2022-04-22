wrestling / News
WWE Files Trademarks For Damaris Griffin
WWE has filed two new trademarks for Damaris Griffin ahead of Griffin’s NXT Level Up debut tonight. Fightful reports that the company filed applications on April 19th for trademarks on “Damaris Griffin” and “D-Griff.”
You can see the descriptions of the trademarks below. Griffin is teaming with Quincy Elliot on tonight’s NXT Level Up against Edris Enofe and Malik Blade.
Mark For: DAMARIS GRIFFIN trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.
Mark For: D-GRIFF trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.
