WWE Files Trademarks For Damaris Griffin

WWE has filed two new trademarks for Damaris Griffin ahead of Griffin’s NXT Level Up debut tonight. Fightful reports that the company filed applications on April 19th for trademarks on “Damaris Griffin” and “D-Griff.”

You can see the descriptions of the trademarks below. Griffin is teaming with Quincy Elliot on tonight’s NXT Level Up against Edris Enofe and Malik Blade.