WWE Files Trademarks For Damaris Griffin

April 22, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE has filed two new trademarks for Damaris Griffin ahead of Griffin’s NXT Level Up debut tonight. Fightful reports that the company filed applications on April 19th for trademarks on “Damaris Griffin” and “D-Griff.”

You can see the descriptions of the trademarks below. Griffin is teaming with Quincy Elliot on tonight’s NXT Level Up against Edris Enofe and Malik Blade.

Mark For: DAMARIS GRIFFIN trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.

Mark For: D-GRIFF trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.

