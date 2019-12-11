WWE Files Trademarks For Former WCW and ECW PPV Names

WWE has officially filed trademarks on many former WCW, ECW and their own PPV names, including Fully Loaded, Anarchy Rulz, Spring Stampede and more. The full list includes:

– Fully Loaded

– Living Dangerously

– Heat Wave

– Anarchy Rulz

– World War 3

– Chi-Town Rumble

– Sin

– Souled Out

– New Blood Rising

– Hog Wild

– Capital Combat

– Road Wild

– Greed

– Uncensored

– Spring Stampede

– Mayhem

– Beach Blast

– Massacre on 34th Street

– Hardcore Heaven

The trademarks are for: Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.

This news comes after Cody recently filed trademarks for Slamboree and Superbrawl, and acquired the one for Bash at the Beach. AEW will use the latter for an upcoming episode of Dynamite.