WWE Files Trademarks For Karrion Kross, Mustache Mountain, More

In addition to registering for trademarks for stables like Retribution and Imperium, WWE has also filed for trademarks of Karrion Kross, Mustache Mountain, James Drake, Jake Atlas, Indi Hartwell and Kacy Catanzaro. All of those were filed on August 4 while the others were on August 5.

The trademarks are for: “Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestlers and entertainers rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment“