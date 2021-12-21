WWE Files Trademarks for Logo for Virtual Goods & Computer Services

– Fightful reports that WWE filed three new trademarks last week with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) regarding trademarks for the company logo for computer services and virtual goods. You can see the full description below:

The mark consists of two “W”s stacked on top of each other with a scar underneath.

Mark For: WW trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of computer services, namely, creating an online community for users to access online world marketplaces and metaverse platforms; creating an on-line community for digital assets, non-fungible tokens, and metaverses and online worlds.

Mark For: WW trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of downloadable virtual goods, items, and general consumer merchandise, downloadable computer programs, and downloadable computer applications, browser extensions, widgets, emoticons, badges, images and chat colors, video, computer, and downloadable application game software enhancements and components,

Mark For: WWE trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of computer services, namely, creating an online community for users to access online world marketplaces and metaverse platforms; creating an on-line community for digital assets, non-fungible tokens, and metaverses and online worlds.