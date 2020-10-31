wrestling / News
WWE Files Trademarks For More NXT UK Names
Fightful reports that WWE filed for new trademarks on October 27 for NXT UK wrestlers Rampage Brown, Nina Samuels and Aleah James.
The trademarks are for: “International Class 041: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment“
