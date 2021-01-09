WWE Files Trademarks for More Superstar Ring Names This Week

– Fightful reports that WWE filed for the trademarks on five Superstar ring names earlier this week, including AJ Styles’ bodyguard Omos (aka Jordan Omogbehin), 205 Live’s Mansoor, and more. You can see the full list of ring names that were trademarked on January 5 below:

* Omos

* Dabba-Kato

* Mansoor

* Sha Samuels

* Leon Ruff

The trademarks were filed by WWE with the following description:

As previously reported, Sha Samuels is now part of the NXT UK roster. Leon Ruff recently joined the NXT roster, where he became North American champion. Dabba-Kato was featured on Raw Underground last year.