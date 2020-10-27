wrestling / News

WWE Files Trademarks for NXT & NXT UK Talents: Toni Storm, Ridge Holland, More

October 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Toni Storm WWE NXT

PWInsider reports that WWE filed the trademarks for a number of NXT and NXT UK Superstar ring names on October 22. The list includes the following talents:

* Sam Gradwell
* Ridge Holland
* Saxton Huxley
* Sid Scala
* Toni Storm

You can find more details on the trademarks for other ring names for developmental talents that were filed by WWE last week HERE.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ridge Holland, Toni Storm, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading