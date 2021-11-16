wrestling / News

WWE Files Trademarks for Several New Ring Names

November 16, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Fightful has uncovered several more ring names that WWE filed trademarks for last week with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). The trademark applications were filed for the following names on Nov. 11:

* Dallas Irvin
* Derek Sanders
* Adrian Butler
* Daphanie Lashaunn

The WWE applications were filed with the following description under Entertainment Services:

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

