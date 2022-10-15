WWE Files Trademarks for Tank Ledger, Eka Brown, & More

– Fightful reorts that WWE recently filed trademarks on several names on October 11 this week, including the following:

* Tank Ledger

* Eka Brown

* Luca Crusifino

* Tavion Heights

Tank Ledge is Joe Spivak, a recent WWE Next In Line (NIL) hire. He recently debuted on the October 14 edition of NXT Level Up. The trademarks were followed with the following description under Entertainment Services with the United States Patent & Trademark Office: