WWE News: WWE Files Trademarks For The Fiend and More, Male WWE Stars With Their Own Don’t Rush Challenge Video, WWE Stock Update

– PWInsider reports that WWE has filmed new trademarks for ‘The Fiend’ (on April 1), ‘Feel the Glow’ and ‘Rated R Superstar’ (both on April 5).

– As we noted yesterday, the female superstars of WWE filmed a special video for the Don’t Rush Challenge. Now, it seems the men have done the same thing.

– WWE stock opened at $37 per share today.