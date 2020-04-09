wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE Files Trademarks For The Fiend and More, Male WWE Stars With Their Own Don’t Rush Challenge Video, WWE Stock Update

April 9, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bray Wyatt The Fiend WWE Raw, Starrcade

PWInsider reports that WWE has filmed new trademarks for ‘The Fiend’ (on April 1), ‘Feel the Glow’ and ‘Rated R Superstar’ (both on April 5).

– As we noted yesterday, the female superstars of WWE filmed a special video for the Don’t Rush Challenge. Now, it seems the men have done the same thing.

– WWE stock opened at $37 per share today.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading