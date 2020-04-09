wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Files Trademarks For The Fiend and More, Male WWE Stars With Their Own Don’t Rush Challenge Video, WWE Stock Update
April 9, 2020 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that WWE has filmed new trademarks for ‘The Fiend’ (on April 1), ‘Feel the Glow’ and ‘Rated R Superstar’ (both on April 5).
– As we noted yesterday, the female superstars of WWE filmed a special video for the Don’t Rush Challenge. Now, it seems the men have done the same thing.
My bad😐 THIS is the REAL FULL #DontRushChallenge take 2 “I’ll be ready in 4 minutes 👀 said every guy…. #setitoff #wwe #raw #smackdown #nxt #wweonfox #wweonusa #usa #hitemup pic.twitter.com/PgZMt9iCrg
— WWE R-TRUTH (@RonKillings) April 9, 2020
– WWE stock opened at $37 per share today.
