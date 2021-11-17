WWE Files Trademarks For Variations of ‘Scrapp Metal’

WWE has filed trademarks on several variations of the name ‘Scrapp Metal.’ Fightful reports that the company filed applications with the USPTO for the terms “Scrapp Metel,” “Scrapp Metal,” and “Scrapp Mettal” with the latter getting three separate filings with the same description.

The applications are described as follows:

Mark For: SCRAPP METAL trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.

