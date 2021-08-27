WWE Files Trademarks For WWE Brawl, Extreme Rules, More

WWE has filed four new trademarks, including for WWE Brawl, the WWE Universe and more. Fightful reports that the company has filed for WWE Brawl and WWE Universe for video game purposes, Extreme Rules for apparel, and AWA for a variety of merchandise including action figures, masks, and more.

All four trademarks were filed on August 23rd. WWE Brawl was an intended sequel to THQ’s WWE All Stars game that started work in 2009 but was cancelled in 2012. It was intended to be a platform fighter with up to four players that took place out of the ring, but was shut down due to a host of reasons.

The descriptions for each trademark read: