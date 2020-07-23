WWE Files Trademarks For Intercontinental Championship, ‘The Man’

WWE has filed a couple of new trademarks: one for one of their titles, and another for Becky Lynch’s nickname. PWInsider reports that the company filed a trademark for the term “Intercontinental Championship” on July 10th, and “The Man” on July 13th.

The filing for Intercontinental Championship lists the following good and services that the mark is being applied for:

“Toys, namely, action figures, accessories therefor; dolls; cases for action figures; toy wrestling rings; playsets for use with action figures; toy vehicles; board games; hand-held units for playing electronic game other than those adopted for use with an electronic display screen or monitor; tabletop action skill games; construction toys; playing cards; puzzles; stuffed toys; plush toys; toy belts; knee and elbow pads for athletic use; toy foam hands; costume masks; novelty face masks; Christmas tree decorations; toy spinning tops; arcade games; kites; bobble-head dolls; puppets; card games; toy guitars; toy water guns; vinyl products for playing in a pool; doll furniture; party favors in the nature of crackers and noisemakers; skateboards; toy scooters; paper party favors”

Meanwhile, “The Man” is for the following: