WWE Files Trademarks For Multiple New Ring Names

Fightful reports that on February 9, WWE filed to trademark multiple new ring names for entertainment services. It’s likely these are for new talent at the WWE Performance Center. The list includes:

* Osiris Griffin

* Haze Jameson

* Trill London

* Harley Riggins

* Summer Sorrell

* Jax Presley

* Masyn Holiday

* Drako Knox

* Tate Wilder

* Braxton Cole

* Chantel Monroe

* Aria Bennett

